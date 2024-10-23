 Gwalior Man Paraded For Molesting Minor Girl; Booked Under POCSO Act
While she was returning home after the dismissal from school, the man blocked her way and molested her. When she protested, he fled the spot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Gwalior Man Paraded For Molesting Minor Girl; Booked Under POCSO Act | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police paraded a man in public for molesting a minor girl on her way to school. He has been booked under serious charges of POCSO Act and was taken under arrest within a few hours of the complaint, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Janak Ganj area of Gwalior. While she was returning home from school, the man blocked her way and molested her. As she protested and raised an alarm, he fled the spot.

The girl informed her parents about the incident as soon as she got home, after which they took immediate action and filed a complaint with the police.

Accused works as cook

In response, the local police acted swiftly.  A team was formed to track down the accused. The CCTV footage from nearby cameras helped the police to identify the accused. He was found working as a cook at a hotel on New Road. Shortly after, the police arrested him while he was on his way to work.

After the arrest, the police publicly paraded the accused through the streets and registered a case under charges of harassment and relevant sections of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences).

The accused is now in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

