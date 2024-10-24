Bhopal Drug Haul: Focus On Single Product Helped Accused Remain Off-Radar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Among the many tactics used by the operators of the MD drug factory, busted near Bhopal, one was to keep away from the radar of the law-enforcement and investigative agencies by focusing only on one product.

They resisted the temptation of diversifying their business by vending low-cost narcotics like Ganja, Charas, Opium and other similar stimulants. Sellers of these narcotics are more likely to come under the scanner of police and other agencies, who have a network of informers among their users and peddlers. Officials informed that the four accused were well aware of the working of the local intelligence department and other monitoring agencies.

And based on their knowledge they chalked out strategy which kept them always a step ahead of the agencies. Based on their experience of peddling cheaper dry intoxicants, they knew how the agencies track the users and ultimately reach the sellers. They made a fool proof plan which involved buying raw material, which in itself was harmless and then using it to manufacture MD, which is a synthetic psychotropic substance.

The only weak point in their scheme was that they needed to market their product – and that ultimately led to them falling into the trap of the agencies.

They also kept away from opium-based narcotics such as cocaine, heroin, LSD and Hash because the users and sellers are on the radar of the agencies. “So they decided not to use these drugs and also not to involve in selling and purchasing these drugs, which helped the four including the whole racket out of sight of the police and security agencies for a long time,” said an officer pleading anonymity. It is also informed that in their production time they had produced around 150 kilograms of drug which was sold in the market. The NCB had seized the raw and prepared drug worth Rs 1,814 crore from the factory situated in Bhopal.