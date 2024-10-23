 Kidnapped Jeweller Rescued From Nagpur, 4 Arrested In Bhopal
Kidnapped Jeweller Rescued From Nagpur, 4 Arrested In Bhopal

The police rescued victim and arrested four kidnappers, said police on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A jewellery shop owner kidnapped from Betul on Tuesday night was rescued within six hours of abduction. The kidnappers had demanded ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

The police rescued victim and arrested four kidnappers, said police on Wednesday. Betul SP Nishchal Jharia said Roshni Soni filed complaint to police that her husband Krishna Soni was kidnapped by four people when he was closing his shop. The four took Krishna in their car on pretext of mortgaging gold.

After kidnapping, they called her and demanded ransom of Rs 10 lakh. During the call, the kidnappers asked Roshni to deposit money in their account. She deposited Rs 15,000 in their account. One of the relatives of Krishna deposited Rs 50,000. After getting the information, the police sealed the bank account.

With the help of digital evidences, the police track the car and found it in Nagpur. The police raided the hideout, rescued the victim and arrested Manjed Khan, Jameer Beg, Varun Batti and Pratik Nalla, all the residents of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra. The police have also seized car, four mobile phones and Rs 65,000 given as ransom from the accused.

