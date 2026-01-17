MP News: No City Is Smart Without Safe Water, Says Raga |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Attacking the BJP government, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Bhagirathpura incident has exposed the reality of the government’s so-called smart city model, where even safe drinking water is not available to citizens.

He said a city cannot be called smart when people lose their lives after drinking contaminated water.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore to meet the families affected by the tragic incident in the Bhagirathpura area, where contaminated drinking water has so far claimed the lives of 24 innocent people and left many others seriously ill. Soon after reaching the city, he first visited a hospital where people affected by polluted water are undergoing treatment. He spoke to the patients and doctors and enquired about their health condition.

Later, Rahul Gandhi reached Bhagirathpura and met the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the water contamination tragedy. He listened to their pain, expressed his condolences, and assured them that their voices would not be suppressed. He said the Congress party stands firmly with the affected families and will fight to ensure they get justice.

On this occasion, Rahul Gandhi provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, also extended financial help of Rs 50,000 each to the affected families.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said that people in Indore are not getting clean drinking water and deaths have occurred due to contaminated water. He said this incident reflects the truth behind the government’s urban development claims. Indore was said to be developed as a smart city, but it has turned into a city where even drinking water is unsafe and those who raise their voices are being threatened.

He further said that this problem is not limited to Indore alone and that many cities across the state and the country are facing similar issues. He accused the BJP government of completely failing to fulfil its basic responsibility of providing clean water and clean air. He said someone must be held accountable for this tragedy and the victims must be compensated.

Rahul Gandhi added that even today people are demanding only what is the government’s duty, which is safe and clean drinking water. As Leader of Opposition, he said it is his responsibility to raise the issues of the people, regardless of how it is labelled politically.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, MPCC president Jitu Patwari, senior Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma, Kantilal Bhuria and Rahul Singh, Meenakshi Natarajan, MLA Jaivardhan Singh, MLA Sachin Yadav, Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib, Indore city Congress Committee president Chintu Chouksey, Congress district president Vipin Wankhede, Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla, Amit Chourasia, Santosh Singh Gautam and several party workers were present during Rahul Gandhi’s visit.