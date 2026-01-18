 Bhopal News: Minor Consumes Poison After Being Molested, Accused Held
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Berasia police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl. The victim consumed pesticide allegedly after being threatened by the kin of the accused and has been admitted to the hospital.

According to reports, the victim, a Class 5 dropout belongs to a family of daily wagers. The accused Amir used to visit his relative who is the neighbour of the victim’s family. It is alleged that three months ago, Amir molested the girl after finding her alone at home and issued threats.

About 10 days back, he again entered girl’s house at the night and tried molesting her. However, the girl’s mother woke up and raised an alarm following which he fled.

It is alleged that after being threatened by Amir’s relatives, the minor girl consumed pesticide. She was rushed to the hospital and after medical treatment for a week and her kin approached police and lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case against the accused Amir and two of his relatives including a woman under POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Though Amir has been arrested, efforts are underway to trace others.

