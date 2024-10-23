71-Yr-Old Loses Rs 35 Lakh As He Ignores 98-Yr-Old Father’s Advice In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even when a man is in the final phase of his life, he cannot see his children barking up the wrong tree. A recent case of cyber fraud reported from Habibganj on Tuesday is an indicator.

A man duped of Rs 35 lakh in an insurance policy scam had his aged father (98) by his side to guide him. But he chose to ignore his father’s advice and ended up losing Rs 35 lakh. Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Soni told Free Press that complainant Atul Jain (71) had purchased an insurance policy a few months ago but could not withdraw his money.

A few days ago, he received a call from an unknown number and the caller identified himself as a bank employee. He told Jain that he could help him withdraw his insurance policy money.

However, Jain’s father, MS Jain (98), sensing it fishy, advised him not to transfer money solicited by the caller. But Atul kept on transferring money to the callers.

Father approaches police commissioner

The investigating officials at Habibganj police station said after Jain was duped of the humongous amount, his father approached police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra and narrated his ordeal to him. The top cop ordered Habibganj police to register an FIR in the case and undertake investigation.