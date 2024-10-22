VIDEO: Bhopal's Faizal Nisar Chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 21 Times In Line With Madhya Pradesh HC Order, Was Accused Of Raising Pro Pakistan Slogans

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and saluted Tiranaga as part of his bail conditions in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The man identified as Faizal Nisar alias Faizan cheered 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 21 times in front of the National Flag outside the Jabalpur police station in line with the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order.

#WATCH | Faizal Nisar, Accused Of Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Salutes Tiranga And Chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' At Jabalpur Police Station, In Line With His Bail Condition#JabalpurNews #MPNews #viralvideo #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/P3vm6PUffq — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 22, 2024

According to information, Faizan, a resident of Bhopal, was accused of chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Murdabad' slogans. He was booked under Section 153 of the IPC at Misrod police station and was arrested on May 17, 2024.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: An accused man, Faizal Nisar alias Faizan salutes the Tiranga and raises Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans at Jabalpur Police Station, as part of his bail conditions. He was purportedly seen shouting the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad India Murdabad" in a video.



The… pic.twitter.com/WLVSJ5sm7K — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

During the hearing on October 17, Justice D.K. Paliwal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered Faizan to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' 21 times and salute the Tiranga as part of his bail conditions. Other conditions include that he must go to the police station on the first and last Tuesday of every month until the case is resolved.

In line with the Madhya Pradesh HC order, Faizan was spotted saluting the Tiranga and chanting 'Bhara Mata Ki Jai' 21 times outside the police station. The video shows him paying respect to the National Flag amid the police security.