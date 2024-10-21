MP Shocker: Stepmom Strangles Toddler To Death Using Mobile Charger Cable In MP; Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her stepson in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Monday . The woman strangled the child using a mobile charger cable and then attempted to take her own life by consuming pesticide. The verdict was announced on October 21st, 19 months after the incident took place.

Fatehgarh court in the Guna district found the woman guilty and sentenced her to life-imprisonment and imposed a fine.

According to information, the incident dates back to 2022. Sukhram Bhil’s first wife left him in 2020, leaving behind two children. Sukhram later married Savita, the aunt of his first wife, and the children lived with them. Two days before the incident, Sukhram took his daughter to Ratlam for a wedding, leaving his wife and son at home. His parents were staying in a nearby house.

On December 28, the Fatehgarh police received a report about a child's death in Ambaram Chak. Upon arrival, they found the body of the boy, Abhishek, lying on a cot inside the house. Savita was found unconscious nearby. A white mobile charger data cable was located near the body.

Stepmother was jealous of the children

During the investigation, statements from Naresh Bhil, Pappu Bhil, and Sukhram Bhil indicated that Savita harbored ill feelings towards Abhishek and his sister. On the day of the incident, only Abhishek and Savita were at home. The court delivered its verdict after 19 months, convicting the woman and imposing a fine.