‘I Am Rewa’s Son-In-Law, No Stone Will Be Left Unturned For Its Devpt’, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav; Assures Industrialists Of Support

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said Vindhya region possessed vast possibilities for industrial development. The industrialists of Vindhya region will get the container facility to export their products. Along with goods train, the transportation will also take place through cargo plane.

He was interacting with industrialists of Rewa division in Rewa on Sunday. He spoke about the upcoming Regional Industrial Conclave to be held in Rewa on Wednesday. He said obstacles coming in way of industries would be removed. He asked industrialists to inform industries department about their problems. Investment centres have been opened in every district where industrialists can express their opinions . It is the responsibility of commissioner and collector to solve local problems of industrialists, Yadav said.

A decision will be taken to address problems related to paddy milling. The grant for industrialists for 2022-23 has been released, which will directly go in bank accounts of industrialists. Every problem coming in way of Vindhya development will be removed. “ I am the son-in-law of Rewa and no stone will be left unturned in development of Rewa” he stated.

He held discussion with industrialists of Rewa and Mhauganj and virtually interacted with industrialists of Singrauli, Sidhi and Satna. He assured that double taxation would not be imposed on industries. Deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla, Jagdish Devda were also present. Principal secretary to CM Raghwendra Singh gave presentation on blue print of Regional Industrial Conclave.