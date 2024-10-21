PM Modi Inaugurates Rewa Airport: CM Flags Off Rewa-Bhopal Flight, Affordable Air Travel & Cargo Services For Vindhya Region (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Rewa airport from Varanasi on Sunday. He said that till 2014, country had only 70 airports and now their number is more than 150. Old airports are being renovated. He said that compared to past governments, the development works are happening at triple speed.

Within 125 days of formation of the new government, works on schemes and projects of more than Rs 15 lakh crore has begun. There is a major thrust to develop infrastructure across the country that will not only provide facilities to the people but also provide employment to youth in the country.

The PM said that the new highways, train routes and new airports are providing more facilities. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that PM had given a big gift to the Vindhya people before Diwali. The Rewa airport will open the gates of development for Vindhya region and will change its scenario.

Accusing previous Congress governments of ignoring Vindhya and leaving it in a mess, he said that now regular efforts are being made for development of Vindhya region. Rewa did not have rail facility before 1993 and now it has an airport facility. One expressway will also be constructed from Rewa to Bhopal.

As Rewa received the airport on Karwa Chauth festival, the enjoyment has doubled. Along with six airports, 25 airstrips have been developed in the state. Airstrips will be constructed in every district. Ujjain, Shivpuri and Datia airstrip will be developed as airports. Speaking about Chitrakoot where Lord Ram stayed for a long duration during his exile, he said that Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are jointly working to develop Chitrakoot.

To speed up the development activities, Rewa Regional industry summit will be organised on October 23. On this occasion, deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla, Jagdish Devda and other elected representatives were also present.

Rewa airport at a glance

The Bhumi Poojan for Rewa airport was done on February 15, 2023. It has been constructed on 300-acre land. Initially, there will be flights to Bhopal and Khajuraho. This airport was built in record time and Madhya Pradesh government has given land free of cost. Its runway is 1800 meters and is suitable for landing ATR 72 aircraft. It has two parking ways and at one time, 100 people can be handled.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has constructed the airport building. It is equipped with 24 -hour operation with night landing facility and instrument landing.

CM flags off Rewa- Bhopal flight

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off Rewa Bhopal flight from Rewa airport on Sunday. He was accompanied by Deputy CM’s Rajendra Shukla and Jagdesh Devda. CM said that along with passenger planes, cargo plane also take off from Rewa airport shortly.

Along with this, cheap air service will be provided to common people of Vindhya area. They will be able to avail air travel facility in just Rs 999. Through the efforts of PM Narendra Modi and under Udan Yojana, even poor people have received the air travel facility. Vindhya industrialists will get the container facility for export. For goods storage, Inland Container Depot (ICD) will be constructed in Rewa.