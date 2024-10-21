MP: Young Engineer Honoured For Contributions To Combat Drone & Engine Manufacturing By Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitating Pritam Jamod | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A young engineer from Bagh, Pritam Jamod, was honoured for his outstanding contributions to combat drone and engine manufacturing. The recognition came during the 'Tvaral' Dare to Dream 4.0, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in New Delhi on Friday.

The event was graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who presented Pritam with a letter of appreciation for his team's innovative work in developing advanced technology for unmanned fighter drones and micro gas turbine engines.

Pritam, a co-founder of the startup SAP Aerospace, has been instrumental in these developments, which are crucial for enhancing India's defence capabilities.

Pritam credited his success to the unwavering support and hard work of his mother, Devki Bai Jamod. He shared that after passing of his father during his childhood, his mother took on the responsibility of raising the family and ensuring their education.

Currently, she serves as a health worker in the Bagh area. Pritam's team at SAP Aerospace has also received accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Srinagar, where they were recognised for their exceptional work in drone technology.

Read Also Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Denounces Bids To Defame Indore Over Rainwater, Health Issues

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha praised Pritam's contributions, emphasising that the innovations developed by him will significantly enhance the security of India's borders.

Pritam said, "We will not have to depend on other countries for the security of the country." He and his team are dedicated to developing drones and turbojet engines capable of effectively targeting enemy positions while ensuring safe return to base. Their ongoing efforts aim to bolster the capabilities of the Indian Army and Navy.