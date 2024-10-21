 MP: Young Engineer Honoured For Contributions To Combat Drone & Engine Manufacturing By Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Young Engineer Honoured For Contributions To Combat Drone & Engine Manufacturing By Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

MP: Young Engineer Honoured For Contributions To Combat Drone & Engine Manufacturing By Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Pritam, a co-founder of the startup SAP Aerospace, has been instrumental in these developments, which are crucial for enhancing India's defence capabilities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitating Pritam Jamod | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A young engineer from Bagh, Pritam Jamod, was honoured for his outstanding contributions to combat drone and engine manufacturing. The recognition came during the 'Tvaral' Dare to Dream 4.0, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in New Delhi on Friday.

The event was graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who presented Pritam with a letter of appreciation for his team's innovative work in developing advanced technology for unmanned fighter drones and micro gas turbine engines.

Pritam, a co-founder of the startup SAP Aerospace, has been instrumental in these developments, which are crucial for enhancing India's defence capabilities.

Read Also
Shocker! Mother With Three Children Ends Life Due To Extreme Family Problems In Gwalior; Suicide...
article-image

Pritam credited his success to the unwavering support and hard work of his mother, Devki Bai Jamod. He shared that after passing of his father during his childhood, his mother took on the responsibility of raising the family and ensuring their education.

FPJ Shorts
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Cuts Deal For ₹1,000 Crore Deal For 50% Stake With Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Cuts Deal For ₹1,000 Crore Deal For 50% Stake With Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala
J&K: NIA Team Lead To Visit Gagangir Terror Attack Site In Ganderbal District
J&K: NIA Team Lead To Visit Gagangir Terror Attack Site In Ganderbal District
Employee Sends Photo Of Their Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
Employee Sends Photo Of Their Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

Currently, she serves as a health worker in the Bagh area. Pritam's team at SAP Aerospace has also received accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Srinagar, where they were recognised for their exceptional work in drone technology.

Read Also
Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Denounces Bids To Defame Indore Over Rainwater, Health Issues
article-image

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha praised Pritam's contributions, emphasising that the innovations developed by him will significantly enhance the security of India's borders.

Pritam said, "We will not have to depend on other countries for the security of the country." He and his team are dedicated to developing drones and turbojet engines capable of effectively targeting enemy positions while ensuring safe return to base. Their ongoing efforts aim to bolster the capabilities of the Indian Army and Navy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Young Engineer Honoured For Contributions To Combat Drone & Engine Manufacturing By Defence...

MP: Young Engineer Honoured For Contributions To Combat Drone & Engine Manufacturing By Defence...

MP October 21 Weather Updates: Southern Districts Including Indore, Jabalpur Expect Rains For Two...

MP October 21 Weather Updates: Southern Districts Including Indore, Jabalpur Expect Rains For Two...

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Denounces Bids To Defame Indore Over Rainwater, Health Issues

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Denounces Bids To Defame Indore Over Rainwater, Health Issues

Police Crackdown On Criminal Activities: 426 Arrested In Special Drive, 63 Booked For Drunk Driving

Police Crackdown On Criminal Activities: 426 Arrested In Special Drive, 63 Booked For Drunk Driving

Karva Chauth: Festival Of Love & Marital Bond Celebrated

Karva Chauth: Festival Of Love & Marital Bond Celebrated