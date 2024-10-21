Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Denounces Bids To Defame Indore Over Rainwater, Health Issues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban administration and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Sunday criticised individuals he claims are deliberately tarnishing the city's image by spreading misleading information about rainwater stagnation, potholes, and outbreaks of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. Vijayvargiya addressed allegations of inadequate urban management, asserting that water in Indore does not remain stagnant for more than two to three hours after rainfall.

On the sidelines of the launch of a newly double-decker bus on the AICTSL campus, Vijayvargiya spoke to reporters dismissing the concerns raised on social media regarding the city's infrastructure. He noted that some individuals, including political figures and journalists, have been spreading false narratives. "Some journalists had filled entire pages against me, but where are they today?" Vijayvargiya questioned.

He defended the city's current drainage and flood management, recalling past challenges when he had to wade through neck-deep water in areas like Kulkarni Ka Bhatta and rescue people from waterlogged neighbourhoods like Tapu Nagar. "There was a time when people had to stay in schools for seven days because of flooding, but this is not the case anymore," Vijayvargiya said. He emphasised that the city's development should be acknowledged instead of it being undermined by what he described as a coordinated effort to spoil its reputation.

Vijayvargiya’s comments come in response to viral videos circulating on social media that highlight potholes and public health concerns, with critics accusing the local administration of negligence. However, the minister urged people to focus on the progress made in recent years and not to fall prey to what he called "deliberate misinformation."