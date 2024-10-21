Shocker! Mother With Three Children Ends Life Due To Extreme Family Problems In Gwalior; Suicide Note Read, ‘Husband Threatens To Kill Us Daily!’

Shocker! Mother and Three Children End Lives Due To Extreme Family Problems In Gwalior; Suicide Note Read, ‘Husband Threatens To Kill Us Daily!’ |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident was reported from Gwalior’s Dabra, in which a mother and her three children died by suicide by jumping into the Sindh River. The reason behind taking this extreme step is said to be severe family issues, said the police on Monday.

According to information, Mamta (47), a resident of Kalyani village, along with her two daughters Anshu (21) & Bhumika (17), and son Kittu Jatav (14), went missing on October 15. On October 16, their suicide note was found in a bag on the banks of the Sindh River. After which police retrieved their bodies from the river.

Deceased Kittu Jatav (14) |

Visited Lord Shiva before ending life

Before ending their lives, the family visited Dhumeswar Dham temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. They spent two hours sitting together near the waterfall by the Sindh River. The youngest daughter Bhumika switched her phone to flight mode and took a final selfie. She then left the phone in a bag after which the family ended their lives altogether. The incident was confirmed through CCTV footage and videos from the daughter's mobile phone.

Deceased Kittu Jatav (14), Anshu (21) & Bhumika (17). |

Left a suicide note behind

The family also left a suicide note behind, in which Mamta narrated the ordeals she faced from her husband. She mentioned that her husband, being a BJP worker, would threaten her, saying no one could harm him. He would also assault her and demand money from her maternal family.

According to police, the CCTV footage from the main gate of the Dhumeshwar temple showed Mamta and her daughters coming down from the temple stairs after offering prayers at around 3:30 Pm.

Also, Bhumi's mobile phone, found in the bag near the river, contained the last family selfie she clicked at 5:17 Pm. The phone was switched to flight mode, which indicates it was done intentionally to break the phone’s network, so that they become unreachable.

Deceased Mamta (47) |

Suicide note read:

"I, Mamta, am going to end my life along with my three children due to my husband, as he forces us to die every day. He abuses me and my daughters daily, hurling insults at us. He threatens to kill us with things like a sickle, shovel, and iron rods……."