‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of Cheering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bhopal, accused of shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Hindustan Murdabad," was granted bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court under strict conditions.

Justice D.K. Paliwal of the MP High Court set the conditions for the bail of the accused, Faizal alias Faizan, which have now become a topic of discussion.

As per the court's order, Faizal was granted bail on the condition that he salutes the national flag and chants "Bharat Mata ki Jai" 21 times.

Additionally, he must report to the police station on the first and last Tuesday of every month from 10 AM to 12 PM until the case is resolved.

The responsibility for ensuring these conditions are followed has been given to the Bhopal Commissioner.

The case against Faizal was filed under Section 153 at Misrod police station, and he was arrested on May 17, 2024. He is accused of raising slogans that could incite hatred among different communities.

During the bail hearing, Faizal argued that he was falsely implicated. However, the prosecution opposed the bail, presenting video evidence showing Faizal clearly shouting the slogans.

It was also revealed that Faizal has around 14 previous criminal cases against him, indicating his criminal nature.