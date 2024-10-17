 ‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of Cheering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of Cheering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of Cheering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

Additionally, he must report to the police station on the first inv h job u I and last Tuesday of every month from 10 AM to 12 PM until the case is resolved.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bhopal, accused of shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Hindustan Murdabad," was granted bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court under strict conditions.

Justice D.K. Paliwal of the MP High Court set the conditions for the bail of the accused, Faizal alias Faizan, which have now become a topic of discussion.

Read Also
GACC Girl Student Driven Around Indore For 2 Hours; Bus Driver Arrested
article-image

As per the court's order, Faizal was granted bail on the condition that he salutes the national flag and chants "Bharat Mata ki Jai" 21 times.

Additionally, he must report to the police station on the first and last Tuesday of every month from 10 AM to 12 PM until the case is resolved.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sameer Wankhede Likely To Join Shinde Sena, Contest From Mumbai's Dharavi Seat
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sameer Wankhede Likely To Join Shinde Sena, Contest From Mumbai's Dharavi Seat
India-Canada Row: Shares Of Indian Companies With Stakes In North American Country Including TCS, Infosys React
India-Canada Row: Shares Of Indian Companies With Stakes In North American Country Including TCS, Infosys React
How Many Ducks Have Virat Kohli Scored While Batting At No 3 Spot For India In Test? Check Stats
How Many Ducks Have Virat Kohli Scored While Batting At No 3 Spot For India In Test? Check Stats
Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹85 Crore In Assets In Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹85 Crore In Assets In Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Money Laundering Case

The responsibility for ensuring these conditions are followed has been given to the Bhopal Commissioner.

Read Also
Indore City Tops Country In BJP Membership Drive, Leads In New Registrations
article-image

The case against Faizal was filed under Section 153 at Misrod police station, and he was arrested on May 17, 2024. He is accused of raising slogans that could incite hatred among different communities.

During the bail hearing, Faizal argued that he was falsely implicated. However, the prosecution opposed the bail, presenting video evidence showing Faizal clearly shouting the slogans.

It was also revealed that Faizal has around 14 previous criminal cases against him, indicating his criminal nature.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of...

‘Chant Bharat Mata ki Jai 21 Times’: MP High Court’s Unique Bail Condition To Man Accused Of...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Man Sets House Ablaze, Throws Wife's Expensive Jewellery In Fire After...

PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control

PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control

MP: Police Dept Makes Another Bid To Reign In Fraudsters; Five Consultants To Curb Cyber Frauds In...

MP: Police Dept Makes Another Bid To Reign In Fraudsters; Five Consultants To Curb Cyber Frauds In...

Orchha Dossier For World Heritage Status Accepted By UNESCO

Orchha Dossier For World Heritage Status Accepted By UNESCO