 Indore City Tops Country In BJP Membership Drive, Leads In New Registrations
This feat has made Indore City with the highest number of BJP members in the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the BJP’s nationwide membership campaign, Indore City has emerged as a leader with the party local unit enrolling a record 638,836 new members by the end of the second phase.

During a video conference held to assess the progress of the membership drive, BJP national president JP Nadda praised the efforts of party workers in the city. He congratulated Indore’s BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive and the team of party workers for their dedication and hard work.

article-image

Among the ones present on the occasion were former MLA and membership campaign incharge Sudarshan Gupta, city general secretaries Sudhir Kolhe and MukeshMangal, along with key party workers including Gulab Thakur, Ritesh Tiwari, Dilip Sharma and Jawahar Mangwani. Speaking on the milestone, Ranadive expressed pride in the accomplishment noting that Indore exceeded its membership target.

"Our party workers have gone above and beyond, enrolling over 6.38 lakh members through their meticulous planning," Ranadive said. With the successful completion of the second phase, the campaign has now shifted focus to active membership. Ranadive stated that Indore BJP is poised to set another record in this phase as well.

Assembly seat-wise new BJP membership

Seat Target No of members

Indore- 1 78,000 1,57,362

Indore- 2 74,000 1,49,602

Indore-3 48,250 64,782

Indore-4 52,750 75,127

Indore-5 85,250 98,135

Rau 72,750 93,828

