FP Follow Up: Controversial Halloween Party At Historic KEM Building Sparks Outrage, Political Figures Involved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike what city was thinking that youngsters might have partied hard at the historic King Edward Medical School building, it turned out to be a group of high profile people including working professionals to political figures were part of the event. Much talked among the disgraced lot was Akshay Kanti Bam, who had made national headlines during general elections 2024 for crossing over to BJP from Congress, leaving the grand old party with no candidate in fray.

“I was not alone. There were many well-known persons of the city who were present at the much-hyped event. My name is highlighted and my photo has been circulated to tarnish my image,” Bam said. As per information, some other political leaders and a local doctor was also present at the gathering. The controversial Halloween party was organized by the Jain Social Group at the historic King Edward Medical School building on Sunday night.

Read Also Archaeology Dept Strengthens Security In All Museums In MP Following Failed Theft At State Museum

Moreover, the MGM Medical College administration, which failed to serve a notice to the organizers even after three days, was aware about the preparations of the party in the historic building but remained mum. Many college faculty members were also aware about the party but they decided to remain silent over the same.

The event, held at the historic KEM building on Sunday night, had been in the planning stages for weeks, drawing over 200 attendees despite official permission being granted for only 20 visitors. Guests arrived in luxury cars and wore ghostly costumes, with photos from the event—especially one featuring Bam surrounded by people in Halloween disguises—circulating widely on social media. The gathering has raised eyebrows, particularly due to its location at a historical site and its disregard for permitted numbers.

No Action Taken Despite Opposition

While the medical college management claimed to issue a notice to the organisers, no action has been taken even three days after the event, leading to speculation that political pressure may be at play. This inaction comes despite widespread opposition from both the public and college doctors, who have expressed dismay over the event. The loud music and spooky decorations have left the building’s walls defaced with slogans, and no efforts have been made to clean them.

Planning to turn playground into parking

The college administration said that they had only allowed 20 people to visit the KEM building to appreciate its historical heritage, but the event far exceeded this limit. College sources, said that college officials were aware of the preparations for the party and visited the site beforehand, raising questions about their role in allowing it to proceed.

One of the college employees, wishing anonymity, said that that they were following instructions from higher authorities. “The college administration had known about the party for a week in advance. Efforts to turn the playground into a parking area were also reportedly abandoned after opposition,” the employee said.

MGM Alumni Association to Seek Action

In response to the backlash, the MGM Alumni Association has announced plans to meet Police Commissioner Rakesh Gupta on Thursday, where they will submit a memorandum calling for action against the event’s organizers. Alumni officials expressed concern about the misuse of a historical site and demanded accountability.