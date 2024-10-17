Archaeology Dept Strengthens Security In All Museums In MP Following Failed Theft At State Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Archaeology Directorate has taken a series of steps to strengthen the security in all museums and the historical monuments in Madhya Pradesh under its protection. This follows the attempted or failed theft at the State Museum in the first week of September this year.

The thief, along with gold and silver coins worth Rs 15 crore stolen from the museum, was found lying unconscious on the museum premises on the morning of September 3. He hid inside the museum when it was closing for the weekend and broke open the doors to steal antique coins.

The directorate had written to the SPs of all the districts where its museums are located to suggest how to make the security better, if not foolproof. Some SPs have responded, others are yet to do so. Meanwhile, based on an internal review of security arrangements, door metal detectors and door sensors (which tell you when a door is opened) are being installed in museums, along with more CCTV cameras.

Also, stronger doors and windows are being fitted and window grills are being replaced with sturdier ones. Modern, difficult-to-break locks are being procured for the doors. The directorate is planning to digitise the system of entry into and exit from the museums so that it can be ensured that at the end of the day, the number of persons entering a museum is equal to the number of persons leaving it.

There are 43 museums and 502 monuments, run by the directorate across the state. Many of these museums have artefacts, coins etc of precious metals, besides antique idols and other exhibits of value. The idols, however, are heavy and difficult to carry for a thief. “We have drawn appropriate lessons from the incident and are taking steps to ensure that it is not repeated.

We are more alert now,” Commissioner, Archaeology, Archives and Museums, Urmila Shukla told Free Press. She said that they already have a sufficient number of security guards but would be recruiting more against vacant posts of caretakers. The department has also written to the police to provide guards to them. In case that does not become possible because of the police force already being short of the needed personnel, other avenues would be explored.