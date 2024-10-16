'Giving Birth No Less Than Physical, Mental Trauma...,' MP High Court Permits Minor's Pregnancy Termination

MP High Court, Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Giving verdict in the sensitive case of a minor rape victim, Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted medical termination of pregnancy to a 14-year-old. The minor was sexually assaulted by her relative about seven months ago, increasing the risk of the abortion.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken this decision considering the age and circumstances of the victim and it can drastically affect her life being just a teenager. At present, the victim is 28 weeks pregnant which sums to seven months of pregnancy.

'Giving birth at a tender age is trauma'

While presenting the verdict, Justice Vinay Saraf's bench said that there is an obvious risk in the abortion medical procedure, “but giving birth to a child at a tender age is also no less than a mental and physical trauma.”

And therefore, the minor can has been permitted to get her pregnancy terminated under the care and guidance of an experienced medical team.

Abortion under supervision of experts

Instructions were given to get abortion done under the supervision of expert doctors citing the previous orders of Supreme Court and High Court as the basis.

State government to bear the cost of treatment

It is also said that the Madhya Pradesh government will bear the entire cost of treatment.