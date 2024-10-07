 Horrific! Six-Year-Old Girl Raped By 21-Year-Old Neighbour In MPs' Dindori; Accused Under Arrest
Horrific! Six-Year-Old Girl Raped By 21-Year-Old Neighbour In MPs' Dindori; Accused Under Arrest

Police says that they have apprehended the 21-year-old and further investigation into the matter has begun.

FPJ Web Desk Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. The incident took place on Sunday. The young girl was alone at her grandparents house when the alleged entered the house and raped her.

The girl has been referred to the Jabalpur Medical hospital due to her serious condition. Police says that they have apprehended the 21-year-old and further investigation into the matter has begun.

According to information, on Sunday, the victim girl was staying with her grandparents in the Dindori district of MP. In the afternoon, her grandfather left the house to go to his work, and her grandmother left for the fields. Seizing the opportunity, the 21-year-old, who was their neighbour, entered the premises and raped the young girl. He then left her there and left the house.

When her grandmother returned from the fields, she saw her granddaughter bleeding from her private parts. Looking at this, she immediately took her to the district hospital. From here, she was referred to Jabalpur Medical Hospital due to her severe condition.

Accused caught

After admitting her granddaughter, the old woman went to the police station to file a complaint. An FIR was filed and police began investigation. After hours of questioning and investigation, police was successful in apprehending the accused.

