MP Updates: Bollywood Film Director Rajkumar Hirani To Receive Kishore Kumar Samman; Two Minor Boys Sexually Assault Seven-Year-Old Boy

Bollywood Film Director Rajkumar Hirani To Receive Kishore Kumar Samman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood film director Rajkumar Hirani will be conferred the Madhya Pradesh government's Kishore Kumar Samman for screenplay for the year 2023.

An official from the culture department told Free Press that the felicitation ceremony will be held in the legendary singer's hometown Khandwa on October 13 to mark his 37th death anniversary. The official said that Hirani will personally receive the award.

Hirani is known for films such as ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’. His last film was 2023's social drama ‘Dunki’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

The event will also feature 'Kishore Night', a special musical tribute to the legendary singer by Neeraj Shridhar and his team at the Police Parade Ground in Khandwa. Previous recipients of the Kishore Kumar Samman include Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Two Minor Boys Sexually Assault Seven-Year-Old Boy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old was sexually assaulted by two minors on Saturday night, in a park near his residence under Kanadiya police station limits. According to Project Manager of AAS, Jitendra Parmar, the incident took place on October 4 (Saturday night) when the seven-year-old boy went to watch garba near his house and went to a nearby park afterwards.

He started playing on swing when two boys confronted him and sexually assaulted him which was recorded in the CCTVs installed at the spot. He further added that the AAS Team got information that an incident of child sexual abuse had taken place.

The team investigated the matter and talked with the family to obtain information about the incident. While talking to the boy and his family, his father said, “two boys living near the house have sexually abused my child. The boys who have committed such a heinous act are about 15 to 16 years old.”

When the child was counselled by the organisation, the boy said that his clothes were removed and he was sexually assaulted by the accused after beating him. Taking cognisance of the case, they reached Kanadiya police station along with the family and registered a case under the POCSO Act.

Jitendra also said, “The 7-year-old boy was sitting in the police station for around 4 hours before the case was registered. Police initially assured them that they had registered the case but when asked for an FIR copy they were not able to provide one. We went to the police station at 1.30 pm and the case was registered around 5.30 pm, sitting for so long was not good for the mental health of the child and I will take this information to higher authorities.”