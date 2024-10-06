Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Laddu Prasad Passes 13 FSSAI Tests

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Laddu Prasad of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has passed 13 parameters of food safety regulations, creating a wave of delight among the devotees amid the Tirupati Prasad row.

According to the Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Gupta, the Laddu Prasad went through 13 different types of tests conducted by some recognised laboratories of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

He said that there were four main ingredients in the prasad, which are--pure ghee, gram flour, rava and sugar among which the most expensive ingredient is pure ghee.

He said that 40 metric tonnes of ghee are being used here for making the prasad each day, manufactured by the state government's cooperative institution, Ujjain Milk Union.

Following the news, Gupta expressed his delight that there was a wave of happiness in the minds of devotees, restoring the faith among them.

"A devotee got the (Mahakaleshwar temple) laddu prasad tested in a lab approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). They conducted 13 different tests. It is a matter of great happiness that Prasad passed all 13 criteria... (ghee, gram flour, sugar and rava). Prasad is prepared using 4 main ingredients... Pure ghee is used in it... This ghee is made by Ujjain Milk Union, a state government cooperative," Gupta.

Gupta also requested that Tirupati Devasthan use the Sanchi Ghee manufactured by the Ujjain Milk Union.

He further said that the entire credit goes to the Management Committee of the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple, which maintains the quality of the prasad.