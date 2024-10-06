 WATCH: '12th Fail' Star Medha Shankar Seeks Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Joins Sacred Bhasma Aarti In Ujjain
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
'12th Fail' Star Medha Shankar Seeks Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Joins Sacred Bhasma Aarti In Ujjain | X / IANS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Medha Shankar, known for her role in the film 12th Fail, visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Sundya.

She participated in the temple’s famous Bhasma Aarti, a ritual that takes place early in the morning between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to beliefs, this aarti, which involves the offering of ashes, is said to fulfill the wishes of those who take part.

Watch the video :-

Medha, dressed elegantly in traditional attire, expressed her joy after the visit, saying she felt deeply blessed and peaceful after offering prayers to Baba Mahakal. The temple is a well-known spiritual hub, and the Bhasma Aarti is one of the most sacred rituals performed here, attracting devotees from across the country.

On the work front, Medha recently starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, a movie based on Anurag Pathak's book that highlights the inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Despite extreme poverty, Sharma rose to become an IPS officer, with the unwavering support of his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film was widely appreciated by audiences for its portrayal of grit and determination.

At the 69th Filmfare Awards, 12th Fail bagged several honors, including Best Director for Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Best Actor (Critics) for Vikrant Massey, and Best Film. The movie’s powerful story and performances continue to resonate with viewers, drawing attention to the struggles of countless students aiming to clear the UPSC exam.

Medha’s visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple adds a personal touch to her spiritual journey, making it a memorable experience for the actor during a time when her career is on the rise.

