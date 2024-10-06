Indore: Snag Hits IndiGo's Online Check-In Facility At City Airport; Flights Operation Disrupted For 3 Hours Due To Dense Fog

Indigo flight | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IndiGo Airlines faced a system outage at the airport across the country, affecting online check-in facility at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport for 30 minutes on Saturday forcing the airline to resort to manual check-in leading to passengers facing issues. The technical error in the online check-in system of IndiGo Airline also affected flight operation and ground service.

The travellers passing through the city airport had to follow the manual check-in service, which was taking about 4 to 5 minutes. Officials of the airline and the airport administration claimed that the problem was resolved in about 30 minutes. Subsequently, the online check-in service was restored.

The airline had also informed on the social media platform X stating that our technical team is working hard to address the technical problem and very soon the normal situation will be restored. It may be pointed that about 3 months ago also a similar system outage had hit air operations.

That time, besides airports across the world, trains and hospital services were also badly affected. Even banks restaurants, digital payments systems and stock exchanges were also hit. The city airport administration cleared that in the absence of online check-in facility, the airline started the procedure manually, and thus long queues at IndiGo counter were not seen.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thick fog continued to engulf Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport even on Saturday morning. This change in wealthier condition badly affected the flights operation for 3 hours between 5 am to 8 am on Saturday. The visibility dropped to 50 meters at the airport. A flight arriving from Delhi could not land here and was diverted to Ahmadabad. Over 14 flights were delayed due to dense fog and passengers had to face trouble.

Sources of the city airport informed that Vistara Airlines flight UK-913, which arrives from Delhi at 7.15 am and return to Delhi at 8.10 am reached the airspace on time but the fog was so dense that the Air Traffic Control did not allow the pilot to land. After taking rounds in the sky for some time, the pilot diverted the plane to Ahmadabad. 110 passengers were on board.

After the weather cleared, the flight landed at the airport at 10.30 am. IndiGo's Bangalore flight, which departs at 5 am, was the first flight in the morning. After this, the fog became dense and the flight to Mumbai at 5.30 pm could depart only at 8 am. The flight to Jaipur at 6 am departed at 7.55 am.

The flight to Jabalpur, which departs at 6.10 am, could depart at 8.10 am. The flight to Lucknow could depart at 8.20 am against its scheduled departure time of 6.45 am. The flight to Hyderabad could depart at 9.10 am against 6.55 am. The flight to Delhi departed at 9.35 am against 7.05 am, the flight to Nagpur depart at 8.10 am, the flight to Ahmadabad left at 9.10 am. Similarly, among the incoming flights, the flight from Hyderabad arriving at 6.25 pm arrived at 8.40 am. It was the first flight to land at the airport.