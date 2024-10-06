 Indore Weather Updates: City Reels Under Dense Fog Amid Monsoon Withdrawal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Weather Updates: City Reels Under Dense Fog Amid Monsoon Withdrawal

Indore Weather Updates: City Reels Under Dense Fog Amid Monsoon Withdrawal

WEATHER| Visibility drops to 50 metres, Indore remains under foggy conditions for six hours

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
article-image
Indore Weather Updates: City Reels Under Dense Fog Amid Monsoon Withdrawal | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With no rains for the last four days, India's Meteorological Department announced the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Indore and other parts of the state on Saturday. The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Maharashtra and most parts of North Arabian Sea.

The line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon now passes through Nautanwa, Sultanpur, Panna, Narmadapuram, Khargaon, Nandurbar, and Navsari. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some more parts of Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days.

Read Also
World Cerebral Palsy Day: Rising Cases Of Cerebral Palsy In State; 30 Patients Treated Daily At MY...
article-image

However, the retreating monsoon left the city reeled under the dense fog as the visibility on Saturday morning dropped to 50 meters. According to officials of regional meteorological centre officials, city remained under fog for more than six hours i.e. from 2.30 am to 8.45 am and the visibility remained under 1000 metres during this period.

“The lowest visibility dropped to 50 meters at 5.45 am. Similar conditions will prevail for a week as the city is getting moisture incursion. The temperature will remain the same and it will gradually decrease by the third week of the month,” the Met officials said. Meanwhile, citizens witnessed hot weather conditions in the day as the temperature remained above 32 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!
Delhi Home Guard CBT Exam Today: Key Guidelines Candidates Must Follow!
To Mithun Chakraborty, With Love: A Legend Honoured With The Dadasaheb Phalke Award
To Mithun Chakraborty, With Love: A Legend Honoured With The Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Unlock The Benefits Of Credit Cards While Avoiding Debt Traps
Unlock The Benefits Of Credit Cards While Avoiding Debt Traps
Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers
Bombay HC Dismisses IIT’s Appeal Against Orders To Pay Gratuity With Interest To 3 Workers

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Indore Organises HR Conclave: Exploring HR As Strategic Biz Partner & Accessibility In Higher...

IIM Indore Organises HR Conclave: Exploring HR As Strategic Biz Partner & Accessibility In Higher...

Indore: Snag Hits IndiGo's Online Check-In Facility At City Airport; Flights Operation Disrupted For...

Indore: Snag Hits IndiGo's Online Check-In Facility At City Airport; Flights Operation Disrupted For...

Indore: Two Including Liquor Contractor Arrested While Carrying 24 Boxes Liquor Illegally

Indore: Two Including Liquor Contractor Arrested While Carrying 24 Boxes Liquor Illegally

International SEAASM: Sleep Disorders Rising Among People; 30% Population Suffers From Insomnia; 10%...

International SEAASM: Sleep Disorders Rising Among People; 30% Population Suffers From Insomnia; 10%...

Indore Weather Updates: City Reels Under Dense Fog Amid Monsoon Withdrawal

Indore Weather Updates: City Reels Under Dense Fog Amid Monsoon Withdrawal