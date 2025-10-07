 Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 7: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz Of October 7: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image

Date – October 7, 2025, Tuesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,900 - Rs 5,950

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,800 - Rs 6,900

Toor Karnataka Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,000

Toor Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,700

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,000

Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,300

Soyabean Best Rs 4,200 - Rs 4,250

Gold (24K) Rs 1,17,920 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 1,66,000 (per kg)

