Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 7: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – October 7, 2025, Tuesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5,900 - Rs 5,950
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,800 - Rs 6,900
FPJ Shorts
PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
Video: ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ignores Question From Reporter About Asia Cup 2025 Trophy's Future During Abrar Ahmed's Reception
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Official Bungalow At 95, Lodhi Estate
Toor Karnataka Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,000
Toor Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,700
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700
Urad Best Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500
Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,500
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,000
Raida Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,300
Soyabean Best Rs 4,200 - Rs 4,250
Gold (24K) Rs 1,17,920 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 1,66,000 (per kg)