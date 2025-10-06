Indore News: Police Foil Robbery Plan, Four Arrested; Accused Jumps Into A Drain To Evade Arrest |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police foiled a robbery plan and arrested four habitual offenders before they could execute their crime in Pardesipura police station area, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused were nabbed near the Sai Temple on MR-4 Road, where they were allegedly planning to loot passersby in an isolated area.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Adarsh Tiwari of Firoz Gandhi Nagar, Raj Verma of Sheelnath Camp, Rakesh Raikwar of Nai Jeevan Ki Phel and Nagesh Wagh of Shivaji Nagar. One of their accomplices managed to escape from the spot.

Police said the accused were hiding near Sai Temple on MR-4 Road, planning to rob bikers and pedestrians of their cash, mobiles and valuables. The police team cordoned off the area and the accused attempted to flee and later jumped into a drain to evade arrest. However, the team chased them down and nabbed them from the drain.

From their possession, the police recovered one unregistered motorcycle and two sharp-edged knives. The accused are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them.