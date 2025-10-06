 Indore News: Police Foil Robbery Plan, Four Arrested; Accused Jumps Into A Drain To Evade Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Police Foil Robbery Plan, Four Arrested; Accused Jumps Into A Drain To Evade Arrest

Indore News: Police Foil Robbery Plan, Four Arrested; Accused Jumps Into A Drain To Evade Arrest

From their possession, the police recovered one unregistered motorcycle and two sharp-edged knives

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Police Foil Robbery Plan, Four Arrested; Accused Jumps Into A Drain To Evade Arrest |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police foiled a robbery plan and arrested four habitual offenders before they could execute their crime in Pardesipura police station area, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused were nabbed near the Sai Temple on MR-4 Road, where they were allegedly planning to loot passersby in an isolated area.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Adarsh Tiwari of Firoz Gandhi Nagar, Raj Verma of Sheelnath Camp, Rakesh Raikwar of Nai Jeevan Ki Phel and Nagesh Wagh of Shivaji Nagar. One of their accomplices managed to escape from the spot.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh IAS Special: Collectors Of 2 Districts, CEOs Belong To Same Batch
article-image

Police said the accused were hiding near Sai Temple on MR-4 Road, planning to rob bikers and pedestrians of their cash, mobiles and valuables. The police team cordoned off the area and the accused attempted to flee and later jumped into a drain to evade arrest. However, the team chased them down and nabbed them from the drain.

FPJ Shorts
LG Electronics India Rakes In ₹3,475 Crore From Anchor Investors Before Initial Share Sale Opening For Public Subscription
LG Electronics India Rakes In ₹3,475 Crore From Anchor Investors Before Initial Share Sale Opening For Public Subscription
‘Might Want To Share Achievement Of Removing Rohit’: Fans Roast Gautam Gambhir Over Team Dinner Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test In Delhi
‘Might Want To Share Achievement Of Removing Rohit’: Fans Roast Gautam Gambhir Over Team Dinner Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test In Delhi
Mumbai Traffic Alert! Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of Global Fintech Fest 2025 In BKC; Congestion Expected Till Oct 9
Mumbai Traffic Alert! Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of Global Fintech Fest 2025 In BKC; Congestion Expected Till Oct 9
India's Tier II & III Cities Record Sharp 21% Hiring Surge, Surpassing Growth In Metro Hubs
India's Tier II & III Cities Record Sharp 21% Hiring Surge, Surpassing Growth In Metro Hubs

From their possession, the police recovered one unregistered motorcycle and two sharp-edged knives. The accused are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Police Foil Robbery Plan, Four Arrested; Accused Jumps Into A Drain To Evade Arrest

Indore News: Police Foil Robbery Plan, Four Arrested; Accused Jumps Into A Drain To Evade Arrest

Indore News: NSUI Protest Against Gen-Z Plot At DAVV

Indore News: NSUI Protest Against Gen-Z Plot At DAVV

Indore Love Jihad Funding Case: BJP For Expulsion Of Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri, Issues Whip...

Indore Love Jihad Funding Case: BJP For Expulsion Of Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri, Issues Whip...

Indore News: Faridabad Delegation Visits City To Study Smart Metering Model

Indore News: Faridabad Delegation Visits City To Study Smart Metering Model

MP Cough Syrup Death: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests...

MP Cough Syrup Death: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests...