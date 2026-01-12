Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 23 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore water tragedy continues to worsen as death toll rose to 23 on Monday.

The latest victim was identified as Bhagwandas Bharne (64), son of Tukaram Bharne, who had been undergoing treatment in hospital for nearly 10 days.

He was first admitted to a private hospital and later referred to Bombay Hospital.

Hospital General Manager Rahul Parashar said that Bhagwandas suffered a cardiac arrest when he was brought in and was revived with CPR before being placed on a ventilator. He was suffering from gangrene and multiple organ failure.

Indore Municipal water tanker carrying warning 'this water is unfit for drinking', used to refill mud pots for public#IndoreNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/sd5XDjTBCM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 2, 2026

Indore: Heavy Police Deployed, Barricades Erected As Congress Chief Jitu Patwari And Party Workers Reach Bhagirathpura To Meet Families Of Victims Of Contaminated Water#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/IC5v7SZXPN — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 6, 2026

Earlier, Kamla Bai (59), wife of Tulsiram, had also died after consuming contaminated water.

She had complained of vomiting and diarrhoea from January 5 - 6. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to MY Hospital on January 7, where she died during treatment on January 9.

Kamla Bai’s husband works as a daily wage labourer. The couple had moved to Bhagirathpura from Jeevan Ki Phel about 20 days earlier.

'Saari badal dunga...' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya assures pipeline change after an elderly requests action on Bhagirathpura water tragedy

.#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/tkETRv7Yk8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 1, 2026

#WATCH | #Indore: Congress Takes Out Nyaya Yatra From Bada Ganpati To Rajwada After 21 Deaths Linked To Contaminated Water #IndoreNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/YR1VvMRSUZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 11, 2026

It is suspected that her health deteriorated after consuming contaminated water in the area.

After her death, the family informed the municipal corporation team and the concerned centre in Bhagirathpura.

However, since her Aadhaar card address was from Jeevan Ki Phel, her death was not officially recorded as caused by contaminated water.