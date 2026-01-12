 Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 23
Deaths due to contaminated water in Indore rose to 23 on Monday with the death of Bhagwandas Bharne (64), who was hospitalised for 10 days and suffered cardiac arrest and multiple organ failure. Earlier, Kamla Bai (59) also died after vomiting and diarrhoea. However, her death was not officially recorded due to an address mismatch on her Aadhaar card.

Kajal Kumari
Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 23 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore water tragedy continues to worsen as death toll rose to 23 on Monday. 

The latest victim was identified as Bhagwandas Bharne (64), son of Tukaram Bharne, who had been undergoing treatment in hospital for nearly 10 days.

He was first admitted to a private hospital and later referred to Bombay Hospital. 

Hospital General Manager Rahul Parashar said that Bhagwandas suffered a cardiac arrest when he was brought in and was revived with CPR before being placed on a ventilator. He was suffering from gangrene and multiple organ failure.

Earlier, Kamla Bai (59), wife of Tulsiram, had also died after consuming contaminated water. 

She had complained of vomiting and diarrhoea from January 5 - 6. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to MY Hospital on January 7, where she died during treatment on January 9.

Kamla Bai’s husband works as a daily wage labourer. The couple had moved to Bhagirathpura from Jeevan Ki Phel about 20 days earlier. 

It is suspected that her health deteriorated after consuming contaminated water in the area.

After her death, the family informed the municipal corporation team and the concerned centre in Bhagirathpura. 

However, since her Aadhaar card address was from Jeevan Ki Phel, her death was not officially recorded as caused by contaminated water.

