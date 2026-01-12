 Indore: Free Press To Host Painting Competition For Students On January 18; Register Now
The Free Press Journal is organising a free on-the-spot painting competition for children in Indore on January 18, 2026. The event will be held at Free Press House and is open to participants aged 5 to 17 years. The competition aims to encourage creativity and provide a platform for young artists.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Free Press Journal is organising an on-the-spot painting competition for students in Indore on January 18.

The competition, titled 'Back to Painting', is open to school students of different age groups and the entry is completely free.

This competition is to encourage creativity and provide a platform for young artists.

The event will be held on Sunday, 18th January 2026, from 10 am to 12 noon at the Free Press House, 5/5A AB Road, Indore.

Children will be divided into three categories based on their age.

Group A will include children aged 5 to 7 years.

Group B will be for those aged 8 to 12 years.

Group C will include participants aged 13 to 17 years.

All painting materials required will be provided at the venue itself, making it easier for children to take part as there will be no extra burden on parents.

The competition aims to give a creative space to the kids, where they can express their ideas through colours and imagination.

For registration and further details, interested participants can contact the organisers at the numbers mentioned and register by scanning the QR code on the poster below :

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their children and support them during the event. The environment will be safe and friendly for all participants.

article-image

The Free Press Journal believes that such events help discover young talent and inspire children to explore art and creativity in a joyful way.

Indore: Free Press To Host Painting Competition For Students On January 18; Register Now

