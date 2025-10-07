Indore News: City Metro Saw Only 170 Passengers Per Day In September |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once launched as a symbol of modern urban transport, the Indore Metro is now struggling to attract commuters.

Despite having the capacity to carry over 350 passengers per train, official data reveals that during September, the metro recorded an average ridership of just 170 passengers per day.

The metro currently operates only on the Priority Corridor, limiting its reach and utility for daily travellers. According to officials, a total of 5,067 passengers travelled in September a steep fall compared to 12,021 commuters in August.

The drastic decline is due to poor connectivity, incomplete routes, and lack of public awareness. Residents find traditional transport modes more convenient and accessible.

With such low passenger turnout and high operational expenses, the metro’s sustainability has become a growing concern. Urban planners suggest that expanding routes and improving last-mile connectivity are crucial for reviving public interest and ensuring that the Indore Metro fulfils its intended purpose as a reliable mass transit system.

[Story by Staff Reporter]