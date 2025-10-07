Indore News: NSUI Protest Against Gen-Z Plot At DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) here on Monday against rising incidents of ragging, alleged administrative mismanagement and what it described as “conspiracies” behind the recent Gen-Z-style protest movement on IET campus.

During the demonstration, NSUI leaders submitted a memorandum to the DAVV administration demanding strict action against those responsible. District NSUI president Rajat Singh Patel said that ensuring a safe, student-friendly and ragging-free environment in DAVV was their top priority.

“If the administration fails to take prompt and decisive action, the NSUI will launch a more aggressive agitation,” Patel warned. The student body alleged that certain university officials were turning the educational institution into a “political arena” instead of a place of learning. This, they claimed, had created an atmosphere of fear and unrest among students.

The NSUI demanded that the guilty officials and wardens be immediately removed and that strict action be taken against those involved in ragging and the Gen-Z protest incident.

A few days ago, the IET anti-ragging committee had revealed shocking details about the Gen-Z protest conspiracy. According to the committee’s findings, senior students pressured first-year students to participate in the movement, forcing them to create fake email IDs and Twitter handles, retweet posts from senior students and promote specific hashtags on social media.

Those who refused to comply were allegedly threatened with being “batched out” — effectively expelled from the academic year.

Congress accuses ABVP of provoking students

According to Congress leaders, the recent Gen-Z-style protest at DAVV was instigated by student leaders affiliated with the ABVP.

They alleged that ABVP members encouraged first-year students to stage protests modelled after movements in Nepal and even helped create fake Twitter accounts to amplify their campaign online.

Citing the university’s anti-ragging committee report, Congress leaders claimed that the investigation clearly identified the students and organisations involved. However, they accused the vice-chancellor, Prof Rakesh Singhai, of attempting to shield certain students and of taking disciplinary action against only four individuals.

The situation reportedly escalated during a meeting between Congress leaders and the VC, in which a heated exchange took place.

[Story by Staff Reporter]