 Indore News: Many Antisocial Elements Caught During Special Drive In Zone 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Many Antisocial Elements Caught During Special Drive In Zone 2

Indore News: Many Antisocial Elements Caught During Special Drive In Zone 2

Police from zone-2 launched a special monitoring drive under the supervision of DCP Kumar Prateek on Wednesday night to keep a close watch on suspicious people and criminal activities. During the drive, many antisocial elements were caught and action was taken against them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Many Antisocial Elements Caught During Special Drive In Zone 2 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police from zone-2 launched a special monitoring drive under the supervision of DCP Kumar Prateek on Wednesday night to keep a close watch on suspicious people and criminal activities. During the drive, many antisocial elements were caught and action was taken against them.

DCP said that the police teams also took action against drunk driving, drug use and other anti-social activities. Community meetings are being held regularly in different localities helping residents share their concerns directly with senior officers. Quick action on complaints has increased public trust.

Read Also
MP News: PM Shri Heli Tourism Services Launched For Three Circuits In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

Security has been further strengthened with regular drone patrolling in markets, public places and sensitive areas. Hotels are also being checked to identify suspicious individuals. As part of the special campaign, police have checked criminals, suspects and hotspot areas, executed warrants and taken action against traffic violations.

Drone patrolling and increased police presence in areas like Lasudia, Khajrana, Vijay Nagar, MIG and Pardesipura have helped the police respond faster and keep better control over the situation. The aim of the drive is to control crime, curb anti-social elements and ensure a safe environment for the residents of Zone-2.

FPJ Shorts
India Captain Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of Second Test Against South Africa After Hospitalisation Due To Neck Injury
India Captain Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of Second Test Against South Africa After Hospitalisation Due To Neck Injury
'Saali Ne Joota Churaya Par...': UP Bride Steals Jewellery & Runs Away With Lover, Leaves Groom Waiting For 'Vidai'
'Saali Ne Joota Churaya Par...': UP Bride Steals Jewellery & Runs Away With Lover, Leaves Groom Waiting For 'Vidai'
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Extended; Check Vacancy Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Extended; Check Vacancy Details Here
'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO
'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Many Antisocial Elements Caught During Special Drive In Zone 2

Indore News: Many Antisocial Elements Caught During Special Drive In Zone 2

Madhya Pradesh November 21, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In Indore, Bhopal & Others;...

Madhya Pradesh November 21, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In Indore, Bhopal & Others;...

Indore News: Worker Falls From Fourth Floor Of Under-Construction Building, Dies

Indore News: Worker Falls From Fourth Floor Of Under-Construction Building, Dies

Indore News: Woman Kills Self After Video Calling Husband

Indore News: Woman Kills Self After Video Calling Husband

MP News: 36 New Fire Stations Worth ₹400 Crore To Be Build, UAD Prepared Final Draft; Work To...

MP News: 36 New Fire Stations Worth ₹400 Crore To Be Build, UAD Prepared Final Draft; Work To...