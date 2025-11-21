Indore News: Many Antisocial Elements Caught During Special Drive In Zone 2 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police from zone-2 launched a special monitoring drive under the supervision of DCP Kumar Prateek on Wednesday night to keep a close watch on suspicious people and criminal activities. During the drive, many antisocial elements were caught and action was taken against them.

DCP said that the police teams also took action against drunk driving, drug use and other anti-social activities. Community meetings are being held regularly in different localities helping residents share their concerns directly with senior officers. Quick action on complaints has increased public trust.

Security has been further strengthened with regular drone patrolling in markets, public places and sensitive areas. Hotels are also being checked to identify suspicious individuals. As part of the special campaign, police have checked criminals, suspects and hotspot areas, executed warrants and taken action against traffic violations.

Drone patrolling and increased police presence in areas like Lasudia, Khajrana, Vijay Nagar, MIG and Pardesipura have helped the police respond faster and keep better control over the situation. The aim of the drive is to control crime, curb anti-social elements and ensure a safe environment for the residents of Zone-2.