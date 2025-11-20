MP News: 36 New Fire Stations Worth ₹400 Crore To Be Build, UAD Prepared Final Draft; Work To Begin After Cabinet Approval |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to significantly strengthen its fire safety infrastructure with the construction of 36 modern fire stations across urban bodies at an estimated cost of Rs. 400 crore.

The Urban Administration Department (UAD) has received the first installment of funds Rs. 89 crore from the central government, and work is expected to begin soon after cabinet approval. Four major industrial areas have also been prioritized in the project.

According to UAD officials, the initiative is being funded under allocations from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) under the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations.

The central government will bear 75 percent of the project cost, while the state will contribute 25 percent. Of the total Rs. 397 crore sanctioned, RS. 297 crore will come from the Centre and Rs.100 crore from the state government. 30% of the central share has already been released. The project includes major investments in modern firefighting equipment and training

Cities and ULBs to get 36 fire stations:

According to officials, the new fire stations will be built in eight municipal corporations Rewa, Sagar, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Morena, Khandwa, Indore, and Ujjain along with 24 district headquarters and newly formed districts, including Mauganj, Pandhurra, Maihar, and Niwari. Additional stations are planned in Tikamgarh, Damoh, Panna, and Narsinghpur. Four industrial hubs Pithampur (Dhar), Mandideep (Raisen), Bamor (Morena), and Meghnagar (Jhabua) have also been included.

Facilities:

Each fire station will be constructed on approximately two acres of land, featuring a two-storey building with parking bays for fire engines, a meeting hall, 24-hour drivers’ accommodation, water tanker facilities, and an in-house training centre. Every station will be equipped with two firefighting vehicles one large and one small. Around Rs. 2 crore has been earmarked for the construction of each station.

Fund distributions for infrastructure expansion:

Projects - Budget allocated

1. 36 fire station building and 72 fire trucks- Rs. 119.25 crore

2. Modernizing firefighting tools - Rs. 179 crore

3. Strengthening the State Training Centre and capacity building - Rs. 19.20 crore

4. Upgrade the State Headquarters Control Room - Rs. 19.30 crore

5. State-specific requirements - Rs. 59 crore

Total- Rs. 397 crore (Approx.)

SFAC recommendations:

Officials note that Madhya Pradesh currently has far fewer fire stations than recommended by the Standing Fire Advisory Committee (SFAC), which suggests at least one station for every 10 square kilometres or 2 lakh population. Rural areas, particularly villages, suffer the most due to long distances from existing stations, often resulting in major crop and property losses. The new facilities aim to reduce response time, modernize services, and gradually expand coverage across the state.

An UAD official told Free Press that some municipal corporations have already floated tenders, and the government is expected to give cabinet approval soon, aligning with its recent push for the timely execution of centrally funded projects.