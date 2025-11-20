Bhopal News: Class 6 Student Allegedly Slapped By School Principal, Parents Approach Police | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class 6 student was allegedly slapped by the woman principal of a private school in Eidgah Hills area. The 12-year-old boy’s family has accused the school principal of slapping him multiple times, abusing him and even threatening to ruin his future and leaving him in an unconscious state.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday afternoon after which the child’s parents lodged a complaint against the principal and the school management at Shahjahanabad police station.

The boy’s father said he received a call from the school at 2 pm informing that his son was unwell and needed to be taken home. When he reached the school, the boy complained of difficulty in breathing and fainted shortly afterward.

He was rushed to a private hospital, where he regained consciousness after some time. The child then told his parents that a dispute with a classmate led the class teacher to take him to the principal who allegedly slapped him 10 to 15 times in the corridor.

Shahjahanabad police station in-charge Umesh Pal Singh Chauhan said that a complaint has been received. The two parties have been asked to approach the collector. Further investigations will be carried out after an inquiry by the Education department. The CCTV footages will be checked, he added.