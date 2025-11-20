 Bhopal News: Class 6 Student Allegedly Slapped By School Principal, Parents Approach Police
A class 6 student was allegedly slapped by the woman principal of a private school in Eidgah Hills area. The 12-year-old boy’s family has accused the school principal of slapping him multiple times, abusing him and even threatening to ruin his future and leaving him in an unconscious state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Class 6 Student Allegedly Slapped By School Principal, Parents Approach Police | Representative Image

A class 6 student was allegedly slapped by the woman principal of a private school in Eidgah Hills area. The 12-year-old boy's family has accused the school principal of slapping him multiple times, abusing him and even threatening to ruin his future and leaving him in an unconscious state.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday afternoon after which the child’s parents lodged a complaint against the principal and the school management at Shahjahanabad police station.

Shahjahanabad police station in-charge Umesh Pal Singh Chauhan said that a complaint has been received. The two parties have been asked to approach the collector. Further investigations will be carried out after an inquiry by the Education department. The CCTV footages will be checked, he added.

