Bhopal News: Retired Bank Manager Trapped In ‘Digital Arrest’, Loses ₹68 Lakh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber conmen posing as Bhopal police officials duped a retired bank manager of Rs 68 lakh after threatening to jail him in a supposed Rs 4 crore fraud case. The victim approached State Cyber Cell only after realising he had been cheated. Investigations are underway, police said.

Shahpura resident Dayaram Deshmukh, 65, a retired bank manager, stated in his complaint that he received a call on Monday from an unknown number.

The caller introduced himself as Bhopal Police officer and claimed Deshmukh was involved in Rs 4 crore fraud committed during his tenure. He was threatened with arrest and warned his family members could also be implicated.

Shaken, Deshmukh discussed the matter with his wife. Fraudsters assured him he could be “saved” if he cooperated. They instructed him to isolate himself in a room as part of a so-called “digital arrest.” He was told to download Signal on his phone, after which a video call interrogation began. The person questioning him wore a police uniform and appeared to be in an official-looking chamber.

Under pressure and fear, Deshmukh was directed to transfer a “security amount” to avoid arrest. On Tuesday, he and his wife visited their bank, liquidated five fixed deposits and transferred Rs 68 lakh to accounts provided by scammers. He was warned not to inform anyone until completion of the fake investigation.

When Deshmukh’s son eventually learnt of the incident, he took his father to State Cyber Office, where a formal complaint was registered on Thursday.