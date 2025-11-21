 MP News: High Court Issues Notices Over Liquor Shops Near Highways
High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Thursday, issued notices to Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, MP Excise Commissioner and Excise Secretary, directing them to file replies within two weeks. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf conducted initial hearings recently.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Issues Notices Over Liquor Shops Near Highways | FP photo

HC expressed strong displeasure over liquor shops operating within 500 metres of national and state highways, allegedly violating Supreme Court guidelines. The court signalled a strict stance on shutting down or relocating shops inside the prohibited zone.

HC expressed strong displeasure over liquor shops operating within 500 metres of national and state highways, allegedly violating Supreme Court guidelines. The court signalled a strict stance on shutting down or relocating shops inside the prohibited zone.

