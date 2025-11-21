MP News: High Court Issues Notices Over Liquor Shops Near Highways | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Thursday, issued notices to Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, MP Excise Commissioner and Excise Secretary, directing them to file replies within two weeks. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf conducted initial hearings recently.

HC expressed strong displeasure over liquor shops operating within 500 metres of national and state highways, allegedly violating Supreme Court guidelines. The court signalled a strict stance on shutting down or relocating shops inside the prohibited zone.

The hearing was based on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Rashid Noor Khan, a social activist from Bhopal. The petitioner highlighted that despite Supreme Court directions, liquor shops are openly functioning along national highways in Madhya Pradesh. He also submitted information indicating people consume alcohol while standing outside these shops.

Advocate Aryan Urmalia told the court that Supreme Court had categorically instructed no liquor shop should operate within 500 metres of highways, nor should it be visible or directly accessible from the highway. Despite this, Madhya Pradesh s 2025 26 excise policy renewed several shops and allotted new ones near highways. The PIL argued that liquor shops along highways contribute to accidents.