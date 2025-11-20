Bhopal News: Urban Administration Department Issues Strict Directions To 413 Urban Local Bodies On Stray Dog Management | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD), has issued a detailed order to all 413 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) across the state, directing them to strictly implement the Supreme Court’s recent instructions on the scientific and lawful management of stray dogs and directed to submit compliance reports within 10 days.

The directive follows the Supreme Court’s directive dated October 29 to strictly follow the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to officials, urban bodies must ensure complete enforcement of the ABC Rules, which mandate scientific sterilization, vaccination and humane methods for controlling stray dog populations. The UAD has warned against any illegal practices such as unauthorized catching, relocation or killing of stray dogs, which will follow strict consequences.

ULBs have been instructed to form local monitoring committees as required under the rules and to maintain proper records of sterilization, vaccination and dog population data. These records must be compiled and sent to the UAD in monthly reports.

Urban bodies have also been instructed to conduct public awareness campaigns encouraging proper waste management and responsible feeding practices, while identifying safe feeding zones to prevent conflicts. An UAD official told Free Press that negligence or non-compliance by officials will be taken seriously and may lead to disciplinary action.

Coordination with NGOs

UAD advised municipalities to expand anti-rabies vaccination drives and to work in cooperation with registered animal welfare organisations, clarifying that only NGOs recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India may conduct sterilization procedures.

Setting up dog shelters:

In situations involving sick, injured or aggressive dogs, ULBs may place them temporarily in shelters but must ensure that such animals are not permanently relocated in violation of the law. UAD officials confirmed that on the basis of this directive the ULBs can start seeking the land from their district administration for establishing new shelter homes.