 MP News: High Court Bans Tree Felling, Transplantation Without Nod
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: High Court Bans Tree Felling, Transplantation Without Nod

MP News: High Court Bans Tree Felling, Transplantation Without Nod

High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Thursday directed that no tree in Bhopal shall be cut, pruned or transplanted in any manner without permission of the Court.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Bans Tree Felling, Transplantation Without Nod |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Thursday directed that no tree in Bhopal shall be cut, pruned or transplanted in any manner without permission of the Court.

Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf ordered personal presence of PWD Executive Engineer, Under Secretary (Vidhan Sabha Secretariat), Administrative Officer-cum-Under Secretary (Vidhan Sabha Secretariat), Commissioner (Bhopal Municipal Corporation), Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Principal Secretary (Vidhan Sabha Secretariat) and General Manager (West Central Railways) for next hearing.

Read Also
Historic Milestone! Indian-Born Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs; CM Mohan Yadav, Union...
article-image

Court said that despite earlier directions under Madhya Pradesh Tree Protection (Urban) Act, 2001, not to fell or prune any tree without permission of 9-member committee or Tree Officer, attempts were underway to fell 244 trees for residential construction projects.

Advocate Harpreet Singh Gupta, representing intervenor Nitin Saxena, highlighted media reports of a new “shifting” method. Trees were being transplanted without permission, with all branches and leaves stripped and only the trunk replanted elsewhere, effectively amounting to felling. Photographs on record supported these claims.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud: Indore Businessman Cheated Of ₹9.61 Crore On Pretext Of Co-Producing TV Serial; Case Filed Against Mahesh Pande And Wife
Mumbai Fraud: Indore Businessman Cheated Of ₹9.61 Crore On Pretext Of Co-Producing TV Serial; Case Filed Against Mahesh Pande And Wife
Rajkot Old-Age Home To Hold Sant Morari Bapu's Discourse To Raise Funds For ₹400-crore New Facility
Rajkot Old-Age Home To Hold Sant Morari Bapu's Discourse To Raise Funds For ₹400-crore New Facility
Nerul Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Inauguration Delayed; MNS Accuses BJP–Shiv Sena Leaders Of Obstruction
Nerul Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Inauguration Delayed; MNS Accuses BJP–Shiv Sena Leaders Of Obstruction
Stainless Academy To Reach 5 Lakh MSMEs Nationwide Under Skill Empowerment Drive
Stainless Academy To Reach 5 Lakh MSMEs Nationwide Under Skill Empowerment Drive

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Land Pooling Issue Kicks Up Row Again, CM Mohan Yadav Holds Talks With Officers

MP News: Land Pooling Issue Kicks Up Row Again, CM Mohan Yadav Holds Talks With Officers

MP News: High Court Bans Tree Felling, Transplantation Without Nod

MP News: High Court Bans Tree Felling, Transplantation Without Nod

MP News: High Court Issues Notices Over Liquor Shops Near Highways

MP News: High Court Issues Notices Over Liquor Shops Near Highways

MP News: Supreme Court Raises Retirement Age Of State's Judicial Officers To 61

MP News: Supreme Court Raises Retirement Age Of State's Judicial Officers To 61

MP News: Al Falah University Founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Booked In ₹2-Crore Fraud In Bhopal

MP News: Al Falah University Founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Booked In ₹2-Crore Fraud In Bhopal