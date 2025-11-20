 MP News: Land Pooling Issue Kicks Up Row Again, CM Mohan Yadav Holds Talks With Officers
An order, issued after the modification of the land pooling scheme of the Ujjain Development Authority, has again kicked up a row. The state government issued an order modifying the scheme, but the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) wanted its cancellation. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who held a meeting with the BKS representatives on Monday, assured them of revoking the scheme.

Thursday, November 20, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An order, issued after the modification of the land pooling scheme of the Ujjain Development Authority, has again kicked up a row.

The state government issued an order modifying the scheme, but the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) wanted its cancellation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who held a meeting with the BKS representatives on Monday, assured them of revoking the scheme.

The BKS is angry with the government for completely scrapping the scheme.

President of the state unit of the BKS Kamal Singh Anjana told media persons in Ujjain on Thursday that the government had reneged on its promise.

At the meeting, it was decided that the scheme (8, 9, 10, and 11) would be revoked, but the government played a trick on the farmers, he said, adding that only amendments were made in it.

The BJP’s state unit president was also present at the meeting. Anjana said the way everything happened in the land pooling scheme had put a question mark on the government and the BJP.

The BKS will launch an agitation across the state, he said.

On the other hand, some officers, requesting anonymity, said the BKS representatives had been told that land would be acquired for building roads and for important work.

The land will be freed for other works, they said, adding that the order was issued on the basis of the discussions.

Yadav held talks with the officers on Thursday to find a solution to the issue after a discussion with the farmers.

The officials of the Ujjain district administration have been told to hold talks with the farmers to find a solution to the problem, which has become a bone of contention between the BKS and the government.

The officials have been told the farmers should be assured that their land will be acquired only for the important work.

