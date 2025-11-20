MP News: PM Shri Heli Tourism Services Launched For Three Circuits In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board formally launched the PM Shri Heli Tourism Service on Thursday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced the initiative on MP Foundation Day.

On Thursday, the service was launched for three circuits — Bhopal–Madai–Pachmarhi (nature and heritage circuit), Indore–Ujjain–Omkareshwar (spiritual circuit), and Jabalpur–Bandhavgarh–Kanha (wildlife and eco-tourism circuit).

MoS (Independent Charge) for tourism, culture, religious trusts and endowments Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi inaugurated the service in Bhopal. Member of Parliament Darshan Singh Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MPs Maya Singh Narolia, Preeti Shukla, Yogendra Rajput and Sandesh Purohit travelled from Bhopal to Madhai. Pipariya MLA Thakur Das Nagvanshi and Sohagpur MLA Vijay Pal Singh also joined him on the flight from Madhai to Pachmarhi.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat flagged off the first group of pilgrims for Ujjain from Indore. The first phase of the service includes helicopter pilgrimages from Indore to Baba Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain and from Ujjain to Omkareshwar.

The first group of pilgrims included MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Mahendra Hardia, Sumit Mishra, Shravan Chavda, media personnel, and other devotees. Upon reaching Ujjain, Mahant Anand Puri Ji, Mahant Mangal Das Ji, Mahant Rameshwar Giri Ji, and Mahant Dr Rameshwar Das Ji joined a 10-minute joyride in Ujjain.

Tourists in Jabalpur admired the natural beauty of Kanha and Bandhavgarh during the flights. As per the schedule, the service from Jabalpur to Amarkantak will begin operations from Friday (November 21). Tourists can also avail helicopter services from Jabalpur to Maihar and Chitrakoot

Tourists of Jabalpur admired the natural beauty of Kanha and Bandhavgarh. As per the schedule, the service from Jabalpur to Amarkantak will begin operating on November 21. Tourists can also avail of the helicopter service from Jabalpur to Maihar and Chitrakoot.