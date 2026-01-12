 MP News: Dr Jagdish Chandra Bose Discovered Waves, Marconi Got Nobel, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Jagdish Chandra Bose demonstrated radio waves in 1895 but Marconi later received the Nobel Prize due to lack of recognition in India. Addressing the MP Start-Up Summit 2026, he said start-ups are now strongly promoted. Incentives worth Rs 2.5 crore were given to 156 start-ups.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it was eminent scientist Jagdish Chandra Bose who demonstrated waves in Kolkata in 1985, but later Marconi was awarded Nobel Prize for same work, though discovery was done by Dr Bose.

He said only difference was that people of India could not provide recognition to his start-up.

He was addressing second and last day of Madhya Pradesh Start Up Summit 2026 at Ravindra Bhawan on Monday. He underlined that now, under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all kinds of start-ups and research are getting promoted.

Policies promoting innovation and start-ups are in place in Madhya Pradesh. In Indore alone, more than 2,200 start-ups are functioning. Madhya Pradesh is land of innovation and innovations by youth are basis of development. There are more than six crore MSMEs in India and their contribution is over 30 per cent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). MSMEs contribute 45 per cent to total exports.

During summit, incentives worth more than Rs 2.5 crore were given to 156 start-ups. Under Udyam Kranti Scheme, loans amounting to Rs 8.17 crore were transferred to 21 start-ups. Chief Minister felicitated several youths for creating a niche in different start-up categories.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between MSME department and Federation of Indian Export Organisation. MSME Minister Chetanya Kasyap also hailed start-ups.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said anyone can start a company in a single day in state, while it takes 22 days in countries like Germany. He asked youth not to fear failure, saying one success has 99 failures and idea of solving problems is root of start-ups.

