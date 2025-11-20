Indore News: Woman Kills Self After Video Calling Husband |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman committed suicide after reportedly struggling with grief over multiple deaths in her family in the Aerodrome area on Wednesday evening. She video called her husband while preparing the noose for hanging. At the time of the incident, her five-year-old son was in the house, asleep in another room.

The deceased has been identified as Muskan, wife of Shiva, a resident of Aradhna Nagar.

Her husband Shiva,who is a catering worker, said that the incident took place around 7 pm, when he had gone with his employer for catering-related purchases.

Before ending her life, Muskan made a video call to him. Shiva was at a warehouse in the Teen Imli area when he saw her on the call preparing to harm herself. Shocked, he tried to convince her to stop, but Muskan had muted her phone, so his voice did not reach her.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, Shiva immediately informed his employer, who then sent his younger brother to Shiva s house. By the time he reached the residence, Muskan had already died.

Shiva told police that there had been no dispute between them. He said their marriage took place two years ago and it was Muskan s second marriage. Her first husband had died in a road accident, and she had a five-year-old son from that marriage, whom she had put to sleep before taking the extreme step.

Shiva said Muskan had been under severe mental stress for some time. Her maternal aunt had died three days ago in Ashok Nagar (Guna) after an illness, and since then Muskan had been in deep depression. In the past year, one of her brothers also died in a road accident, while another brother died by suicide. Her father had passed away several years earlier, leaving her with very few close family members.

Shiva further said that shortly before the video call, Muskan had asked him to activate mobile data on her phone through a normal audio call. As soon as the data was switched on, she initiated the video call in which he saw her committing suicide. Police said FSL team inspected the spot, but no suicide note was recovered.