Indore News: CP Santosh Kumar Singh Instructed Inter-City, State Tourist Bus Operators To Follow Guidelines To Avoid Action

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To improve the safety of passengers travelling in inter-city and state tourist buses, CP Santosh Kumar Singh called the meeting with bus operators and transport officials on Thursday and instructed them to follow safely norms. Senior officers from law and order, crime, different police zones and the traffic management department were also present along with representatives of various bus companies.

During the meeting, CP Singh stressed that the safety of passengers and citizens is the highest priority. He instructed all bus operators to strictly follow the guidelines related to bus operations, drivers and management. He said that buses must be run responsibly to prevent any incident or accident.

He directed operators to ensure that every bus is equipped with GPS tracking and CCTV cameras, monitored through a control room. He added that buses must have proper emergency equipment like fire extinguishers and first-aid kits and that an emergency exit should be available in every bus. Only well-maintained and fully fit vehicles should be allowed on the road.

The Commissioner also instructed that all drivers must have valid heavy-vehicle licences and their physical fitness, including eyesight, should be checked regularly. Drivers and conductors must undergo police verification to ensure they do not have any criminal background, and it should be strictly checked that no one drives under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He urged all operators to follow these directions responsibly and warned that legal action will be taken not only against drivers and conductors but also against bus owners if rules are violated.

During the meeting, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe bus operations was shared with all operators. They were given general instructions for drivers and conductors and affidavits were collected as a commitment to follow the rules.

The traffic police will conduct awareness drives and take action to ensure safe bus operations. Officials appealed to everyone to follow traffic rules. Strict action will be taken against vehicles that violate safety norms. Bus operators and transport officials attending the meeting expressed their views and assured full cooperation in following the instructions.