MP News: CBSE Cracks The Whip On Schools Not Imparting Skill Education | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that despite clear directives, the schools affiliated to it are not running Skill Education Courses for students of Classes 6 to 8.

In a recent circular, the CBSE has reminded the principals of the CBSE schools that the courses are a part of the New Education Policy and mandatory to introduce them from the current academic session.

CBSE schools in the city, however, say that they are already doing it. “I cannot say with certainty that all schools are running these courses. But I can tell you that a majority of the schools are,” said president of Bhopal Sahoday, an organisation of CBSE schools, Chaitanya Saxena.

The CBSE has also asked the schools to use the prescribed Kaushal Bodh textbooks in all the three classes. The CBSE has prescribed a list of 34 skill education courses for the students of Classes 6 to 8. They range from AI to beauty and wellness, embroidery, pottery, handicrafts, baking, food preservation, block printing, mask making, photography and media.

The students will not be required to appear in an examination for these courses. The fact that they have completed the course, however, will be mentioned in their report cards.

Rajesh Sharma, a former president of the Bhopal Sahoday and principal of Ivy Global School said that they are running the AI course in their schools. “Most of the schools have gone for it as it is a futuristic skill and schools already have computer labs,” he said.

Principal of Anand Vihar School, Shailesh Zope said that they are running two courses: AI and What to do when a doctor is not around. “These courses are not a burden on the students. In fact, they are stress-busters. Students take great interest in them,” he said.

According to Saxena, just 10 % of these courses is theory and the rest practical. “The idea is to enable the students to get an idea of their interests and aptitude so that they can opt for these courses in the higher classes,” he said.