 Bhopal Power Cut November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In LIG Building, Bank Colony, Bagmugaliya Basti & More Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In LIG Building, Bank Colony, Bagmugaliya Basti & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In LIG Building, Bank Colony, Bagmugaliya Basti & More Check Full List

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete important work before the scheduled power cuts. The electricity department has requested cooperation during the maintenance work to ensure smoother and more reliable supply in the future.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In LIG Building, Bank Colony, Bagmugaliya Basti & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced power cuts in several areas due to maintenance work.

Areas & timings:

Areas: Vanika Parishar and all nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: LIG Building
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

FPJ Shorts
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About The Animated Series
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About The Animated Series
ED Attaches ₹1,452 Crore RCom Assets; Probe Flags Large-Scale Alleged Fund Diversion, ADAG Denies Link
ED Attaches ₹1,452 Crore RCom Assets; Probe Flags Large-Scale Alleged Fund Diversion, ADAG Denies Link
Thane’s Unique ‘Helmet Tree’ Outside Collector’s Office Promotes Road Safety For Children
Thane’s Unique ‘Helmet Tree’ Outside Collector’s Office Promotes Road Safety For Children
Thane Crime: 51-Year-Old Bhayandar Jeweller Found Dead; Wife & 19-Year-Old Son Likely Involved | All Details Here
Thane Crime: 51-Year-Old Bhayandar Jeweller Found Dead; Wife & 19-Year-Old Son Likely Involved | All Details Here

Areas: Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony, Bharat Petroleum
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Jatkhedi, 16 Acre, Kanjar Mohalla, Bagmugaliya Basti, Bhawani Nagar
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Read Also
Historic Milestone! Indian-Born Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs; CM Mohan Yadav, Union...
article-image

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete important work before the scheduled power cuts.

The electricity department has requested cooperation during the maintenance work to ensure smoother and more reliable supply in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In LIG Building, Bank Colony, Bagmugaliya...

Bhopal Power Cut November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In LIG Building, Bank Colony, Bagmugaliya...

MP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav Between November 23-25

MP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav Between November 23-25

Indore News: 33-Year-Old Swimming Coach Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor; Live-In Partner Detained

Indore News: 33-Year-Old Swimming Coach Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor; Live-In Partner Detained

MP News: 3 Dead, 4 Injured After Car Rams Into Truck In Guna

MP News: 3 Dead, 4 Injured After Car Rams Into Truck In Guna

MP News: Class 11 Student Hangs Herself Citing Teacher's Torture In Class In Rewa

MP News: Class 11 Student Hangs Herself Citing Teacher's Torture In Class In Rewa