Bhopal Power Cut November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In LIG Building, Bank Colony, Bagmugaliya Basti & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced power cuts in several areas due to maintenance work.

Areas & timings:

Areas: Vanika Parishar and all nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: LIG Building

Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony, Bharat Petroleum

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Jatkhedi, 16 Acre, Kanjar Mohalla, Bagmugaliya Basti, Bhawani Nagar

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete important work before the scheduled power cuts.

The electricity department has requested cooperation during the maintenance work to ensure smoother and more reliable supply in the future.