Bhopal Power Cut November 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In LIG Building, Bank Colony, Bagmugaliya Basti & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced power cuts in several areas due to maintenance work.
Areas & timings:
Areas: Vanika Parishar and all nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: LIG Building
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Bank Colony, Bharat Petroleum
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Jatkhedi, 16 Acre, Kanjar Mohalla, Bagmugaliya Basti, Bhawani Nagar
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Residents in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete important work before the scheduled power cuts.
The electricity department has requested cooperation during the maintenance work to ensure smoother and more reliable supply in the future.