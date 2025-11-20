 MP News: Two Naxal Groups Suspected In Killing Of Inspector Ashish Sharma
Sharma, a young inspector with the state’s elite anti-naxal Hawk Force, died after sustaining multiple bullet injuries during a gunbattle with armed Naxal cadres at the tri-junction of MP, Maharashtra and Kanghurra jungles of Chhattisgarh around 8.30 am. He had received two gallantry medals from the central government.

Thursday, November 20, 2025
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Dalams operating across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are suspected to be involved in the killing of inspector Ashish Sharma, officials said on Thursday.

Multiple combing and search operations (CASO) are being carried out by joint teams of MP police’s Hawk Force, Chhattisgarh police, Maharashtra police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) across the densely forested tri-border following the sighting of 13–15 armed Naxal cadres.

