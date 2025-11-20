MP News: Two Naxal Groups Suspected In Killing Of Inspector Ashish Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Dalams operating across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are suspected to be involved in the killing of inspector Ashish Sharma, officials said on Thursday.

Sharma, a young inspector with the state’s elite anti-naxal Hawk Force, died after sustaining multiple bullet injuries during a gunbattle with armed Naxal cadres at the tri-junction of MP, Maharashtra and Kanghurra jungles of Chhattisgarh around 8.30 am. He had received two gallantry medals from the central government.

According to senior MP police sources, specific intelligence inputs had confirmed the presence of 13–15 armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone’s Darre Khasa Dalam in the area. Ramder, a CPI (Maoist) central committee member deployed in this region since early 2025, was also possibly part of the group.

Operations by forces of all three states are underway and additional units have been moved in to deliver decisive blows to outlaws entrenched in these forests.

Multiple combing and search operations (CASO) are being carried out by joint teams of MP police’s Hawk Force, Chhattisgarh police, Maharashtra police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) across the densely forested tri-border following the sighting of 13–15 armed Naxal cadres.