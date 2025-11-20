MP News: Youth Lured With Earning Cheated By Fraudsters In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A local youth lured with earning from tasks lost Rs.1.32 lakh in cyber fraud. Sanskar Bachwani (20) filed a written complaint at Omti police station stating that a caller offered to join a particular group on WhatsApp.

According to police, the youth received a message in the group that certain tasks were being given and on completing them would earn him a profit of Rs.1,000 to Rs.1,500. He was lured and started working on the link that were sent to him by the fraudsters in the group.

On opening the link, the account password registered on website was confirmed and the invitation code was asked. On further the order was confirmed for Rs. 2000 by clicking on buy up share of some company. After waiting for 60 seconds, the screen started showing the total amount of Rs. 2800 on the wallet.

After entering the bank account details, the amount of Rs. 2800 was credited. After this, the task was again given five times, each time a different link was received, after reviewing which he sent the screen shot and an amount of Rs. 250 with a message received on the UPI ID.

In this way through various tasks, that lured the complainant with the promise of a new task, a total amount of Rs. 1,32,300 was withdrawn from his accounts in two banks through different links. After the amount was transferred every time he was told that the dividend of entire amount would be given to him at one go.

By giving such an inducement, he was lured with the promise of receiving Rs. 3,30,650 on depositing another amount of Rs. 88800. When he became alert, he came to know that he has been cheated with large amount.

On which he was requested that he does not have balance and his money should be returned to him. Then they started pressurising him that his transaction will be possible only after depositing Rs. 88,800.

He lodged a complaint on NCRB portal. Rs. 97000 was returned to the account. The remaining Rs. 35000 has yet not been received. On the complaint, a case of cheating is registered and taken up for investigation.