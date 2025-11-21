Indore News: Worker Falls From Fourth Floor Of Under-Construction Building, Dies |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer died after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in the Palasia area on Tuesday.

According to the police, construction work is underway at the Horizon Gulmohar building in Telephone Nagar. On Tuesday evening, a labourer identified as Nizam, a native of Ashoknagar district, fell from the fourth floor while working. He was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that the construction work was being carried out by contractor Mohammad Ali Usmani, a resident of Madina Nagar. When police reached the site, they found that there were no proper safety measures at the building. Nizam is believed to have fallen due to this lack of safety arrangements.

Police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Contractor booked for worker’s death by negligence

Police registered a case against a contractor for the death of his worker due to his negligence in the MIG police station area. The incident occurred on November 16 behind DNS Hospital when the worker fell from the height, leading to his death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Bhagchand (52). During investigation, it came to light that the contractor Ilyas and house owner Shahrukh had not made proper safety arrangements including providing safety helmets. He even did not install scaffolding and mesh net on the high wall due to which Bhagchand died after falling from the height.