Indore Love Jihad Funding Case: BJP For Expulsion Of Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri, Issues Whip For IMC Council Meeting |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party corporators are going to vote in favor of a proposal to remove Congress corporator Anwar Qadri from his post during Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC)’s upcoming council meeting over his alleged involvement in a “love jihad” funding case.

BJP corporator group passed a proposal for expulsion of Qadri from corproatorship in a meeting held on Monday.

The decision was finalised unanimously during the meeting which was attended by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, party city president Sumit Mishra and all party corporators.

According to BJP leaders, the proposal to expel Qadri was first discussed in the previous Mayor-in-Council meeting and it was decided that a formal resolution would be brought before all corporators. With Monday’s meeting, the process to remove Qadri from Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is now set to move forward.

Historic action against a corporator, says Mishra

Speaking about the decision, Mishra stated that the meeting was held to prepare for the upcoming IMC council meeting, during which the proposal to remove Qadri will be officially tabled.

“We have issued a whip to ensure that all corporators are present on the day of the council meeting. This will be a historic moment — perhaps the first time in Indore’s history that a corporator will be dismissed in such a manner,” Mishra said.

He added that the issue concerns the “honour and dignity of women” and that anyone involved in funding criminal activities or promoting ‘love jihad’ would not be tolerated within the civic body.

Mayor’s letter to divisional commissioner

Qadri, a Congress corporator from Ward No 58, has been under scrutiny since June. Bhargav had written a letter on June 20 to the divisional commissioner, recommending Qadri’s removal.

In his letter, Bhargav cited an FIR lodged against Qadri and referred to his alleged criminal background, arguing that his continuation as a corporator would undermine the dignity of the municipal council.

Serious allegations and police action

The controversy surrounding Qadri began in June when a video surfaced online, showing two men claiming that Qadri had paid them money to lure Hindu women into conversion and prostitution. The shocking allegations triggered widespread outrage, prompting police to register a case and begin an investigation.

During the probe, Qadri was named as a key conspirator. He went underground shortly after, and a reward of Rs 40,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest. Police conducted raids in Indore, Delhi, and other cities to trace him.

Arrests and legal proceedings

In a related development, Qadri’s daughter Ayesha was arrested on charges of helping her father evade arrest but was later released on bail.

After remaining absconding for nearly three months, Anwar Qadri surrendered before a district court on August 29.

With the BJP corporator group’s proposal now approved, the final decision on Qadri’s removal will likely be taken during the upcoming IMC council. Party officials have described the move as a step toward maintaining integrity and public trust in the civic administration.

“No individual involved in criminal or anti-social activities will be allowed to hold public office,” said MiC member Rajendra Rathore after the meeting.