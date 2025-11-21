MP News: Villagers Perform Ritual To Retrieve Deceased Man’s ‘Soul’ From Hospital In Ratlam |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A unique incident took place at Ratlam Medical College when dozens of villagers arrived beating drums and plates to retrieve the “soul” of a man who had died three months earlier. The sudden ritual drew attention from patients, staff and attendants.

Reports said members of the tribal community from Jhawani Jhoria village entered the premises carrying puja material and musical instruments.

The group included men playing drums and plates, women singing, one woman carrying a stone in a wooden basket on her head and a man holding a sword. One man in the group had blood on his head.

The deceased, 35-year-old Shantilal Jhoria, had died at the medical college three months ago after consuming pesticide. As per the villagers’ belief, the soul of the deceased must be brought back from the place of death and taken home.

The group went to the third floor using the hospital elevator while chanting and beating instruments. The ritual continued for nearly an hour.

Neeta Jhoria, aunt of the deceased, said, “Shantilal’s spirit was troubling my elder brother’s daughter and asking to be taken from the medical college.”

Another family member, Bhura Lal, said the stone carried during the ritual will be placed as a deity in the village shed so that Shantilal’s soul does not trouble the family.

No intervention was made by the hospital administration or security during the ritual.