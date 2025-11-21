MP News: 27-Year-Old Man Leaves Luxurious Life To Become Jain Monk In Indore; Will Take 'Diksha' On November 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man from a well-educated and wealthy Jain family has decided to take 'Diksha' (initiation) in Indore on Sunday.

The man is from Secunderabad, named Kaushik Kumar Khanted.

He will take Jain diksha in Indore on November 23, leaving behind a life of comfort and luxury.

The Journey

Kaushik grew up calling his grandmother “mother” and his aunts “sisters”. Born into a successful jewellery business family, he is their only son, yet he chose to give up worldly life.

Over the last two years, he has spent time with Jain saints, walking long distances, visiting many holy places, and doing deep spiritual practices.

His mother, Sangeeta Giriya, shared the family’s painful past. Before Kaushik, her parents had five daughters and finally a son, but the boy died in a road accident at age 13.

Kaushik Kumar Khanted |

Kaushik raised by nani

The loss left the entire family shattered. When Sangeeta later became a mother, her in-laws suggested giving the baby to her parents to help them heal. When Kaushik was 13 months old, she gave him to them, and he grew up believing they were his parents.

Kaushik came to know the truth only when he was in Class 6, that the woman he called “Sangeeta Didi” was actually his real mother.

His life changed when he began attending discourses during Jain chaturmas in Secunderabad by Acharya Vijay Jinsundar Suri Maharaj. After witnessing a diksha ceremony, he decided to take diksha himself. His mother first checked his horoscope, which showed weak chances, but after meeting Jain saints, she fully supported his decision.

Kaushik says he often wondered why some people are rich and others poor, or why some suffer so much. He found answers in Jain teachings about karma. “I always heard that the life of sanyam (discipline and simplicity) is peaceful. After attending discourses in 2022 and watching a diksha ceremony, I felt strongly that this is the right path for me,” he said.

Acharya Vijay Jinsundar Suri Maharaj said that one can grow spiritually while living in society, but for faster self-progress, renunciation is important.

Kaushik was trained for two years in monk life — learning discipline, walking long distances and performing spiritual practices.

Do You Know About A Monk's Life?

Kaushik’s Preparation for Monk Life:

Walked 500 km in one year

Memorised 350 gathas

Visited 100+ Jain pilgrimage sites

Completed 14 vardhaman tap rituals

Performed 5 pratikraman with full devotion

Diksha Event Schedule:

On Thursday, Kaushik performed shantidhara, abhishek, and poojan at Manmohan Parshwanath Jain Temple on Race Course Road.

On Friday, a group samayik will be held at 7:30 am, followed by a royal-style Rajwadi Shobhayatra at 7 pm.

On November 22, a Varshidan Varghoda will begin at 8:30 am from the Race Course Road Upashray.

The diksha ceremony will take place on Sunday from 7 am onward.